Sheikh Hasina verdict in 24 hours: Bangladesh on high alert as govt seeks death penalty The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has sought the death penalty for the 78-year-old leader, alleging crimes against humanity during last year’s anti-government protests.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh is on edge as a special tribunal prepares to deliver a crucial verdict on Monday (November 17, 2025) against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has demanded the death penalty for the 78-year-old former leader, accusing her of crimes against humanity committed during last year's anti-government protests. With the decision expected within the next 24 hours, security agencies across the country have been placed on high alert amid fears of potential unrest and nationwide instability.

High security ahead of Tribunal verdict

Authorities in Bangladesh have tightened security nationwide, particularly in sensitive areas, anticipating potential violence if the tribunal hands down the death sentence. According to officials, law enforcement agencies have completed all necessary preparations to tackle any untoward situation.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) will announce its verdict against 78-year-old Sheikh Hasina, who has been charged with severe crimes related to the July 2023 student-led uprising—widely known as the "July Revolt." The protests ultimately led to the downfall of her Awami League government on 5 August 2024.

Charges against Hasina and top officials

In addition to Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun face accusations across five cases. The charges include murder, attempted murder, torture and other inhumane acts during the crackdown on protesters.

Hasina and Kamal are being tried in absentia and have been declared fugitives. Hasina fled Bangladesh amid escalating unrest and is currently residing in India. Kamal is also believed to have taken shelter in India.

Al-Mamun, however, became a state witness. Initially, among the key accused, he later turned approver in the case.

Prosecution demands death sentence

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has called for the death penalty for Sheikh Hasina, asserting that she was the "mastermind and chief architect" behind the violent crackdown. A UN rights report previously claimed that up to 1,400 people were killed between 15 July and 15 August 2023 during security operations ordered by the Hasina government.

The tribunal heard testimonies from 54 witnesses over 28 working days before reserving its judgment on 23 October.

Hasina's supporters insist the charges are politically motivated, intended to eliminate her from Bangladesh’s political landscape.

India yet to respond to extradition request

The Yunus-led interim government has formally requested India to extradite Hasina, but New Delhi has yet to respond. Meanwhile, Hasina has criticised the tribunal as a "kangaroo court" in recent interviews, alleging she is being tried under a politically vindictive and unelected regime without democratic legitimacy.

Broader political fallout

Last month, the Awami League filed a petition in the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the interim government, accusing it of committing crimes against humanity—including unlawful killings and arbitrary detentions of its members.

The ICT-BD, originally established to prosecute collaborators from the 1971 Liberation War, was amended by the interim administration to allow trials of former political leaders, including Hasina.

Many former Awami League leaders are either imprisoned or living abroad as fugitives.

A nation awaits a critical judgment

With the tribunal's verdict just hours away, Bangladesh faces a tense and uncertain moment. A death sentence for Sheikh Hasina could trigger widespread unrest, deepen political divisions and influence regional dynamics—especially given her current stay in India. The next 24 hours may reshape Bangladesh's political future, as the nation watches closely for the tribunal’s decision.