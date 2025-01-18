Sheikh Hasina says escaped death by 20-25 minutes as Bangladesh Awami League shares audio note

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sheikh Hasina

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill her and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana after she was ousted from power in the country. In an audio speech posted on the Facebook page of Bangladesh Awami League party late on Friday, the former Bangladesh PM claimed that she, along with her sister, surived death as she can be heard saying, "Rehana and I survived - just 20-25 minutes apart we escaped death."

"I just feel that surviving the killings on August 21 or surviving the huge bomb in Kotalipara, surviving on this time August 5, 2024, there must be a will of Allah, a hand of Allah," ANI quotes Hasina as saying.

In an emotionally tearful voice, she said, "Although I am suffering, I am without my country, without my home, everything has been burned.

She added, "However, it seems to be the mercy of Allah that I am still alive because Allah wants me to do something more."

Sheikh Hasina's security has generally been beefed up as she escaped several assassination plots, including the 2004 Dhaka grenade attack that took place at an anti-terrorism rally organized by Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.

In the attack, 24 people lost their lives while 500 sustained injuries. The attack followed Sheikh Hasina's address to a crowd of 20,000 people from the back of a truck. Hasina, who was the leader of opposition at that time, also sustained some injuries in the attack.

(With ANI inputs)