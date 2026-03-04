Several feared dead, many trapped under rubble after Israeli attack on Lebanon's Baalbek | Video

Beirut:

Lebanon’s NNA state news agency on Wednesday reported that several people were killed and many feared trapped in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon. The NNA reported that rescue workers are trying to help families trapped beneath the rubble. Footage from the scene, verified by Al Jazeera, showed the debris of a collapsed multi-storey building as rescue workers begin to look through rubble there.

Fouad Khreiss, who posted the video, stated that a large number of people are trapped under the rubble and that cries for help can be heard. He urged anyone with a bulldozer to head to the scene immediately.

