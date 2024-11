Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faces several charges, is escorted by the police at the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court

In a significant development, at least nine people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Bangladeshi lawyer during violence in the country's southeastern port city of Chattogram. According to the information released, the accused were part of a group of 46 people, mostly cleanliness workers belonging to the minority Hindu community, against whom the case has been registered by the Bangladesh Police.