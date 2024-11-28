Hindu leader's arrest in Bangladesh draws global attention: US singer, others seek Trump's intervention

Follow us on Image Source : AP/MARY MILLBEN/X Chinmoy Krishna Das (L) and US singer Mary Millben (R)

The protest against the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh has gained momentum across the country and abroad, wherein several global leaders, and eminent personalities raised grave conditions of Hindus after PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday expressed concerns over the arrest and called on the world to address against Hindus and minorities by "extremists" in the country. She stressed the need to preserve religious freedom and the safety of all people of faith globally.

Notably, Das was arrested on Monday in a sedition case and later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. He was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," Millben stated in a post on X.

In India, several political parties including the grand old party, Congress and the ministers from the ruling BJP have also echoed similar sentiments against the arrest. They demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and urged to seek an answer from the Muhammed Yunus-led interim government.

Indian-American writes letter to Trump and Biden

Whereas in the US, an influential Indian-American organisation has urged US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to call on the government of Bangladesh to protect the minority Hindu community in the country. In separate letters to Biden and Trump, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the escalating human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh and the recent arrest of a Hindu spiritual leader. Bangladesh's minority Hindus have faced over 200 attacks, including those on their temples, since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, according to the FIIDS.

Calling for an independent inquiry into the violence against minorities, Khanderao Kand, President and Chief of Policy and Strategy, FIIDS requested Biden to urge Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus Mohammed to release Das, provide protection to minority communities and publicly commit to upholding secular principles. "Bangladesh's progress as a democratic and inclusive society depends on safeguarding the rights of all its citizens, including its most vulnerable populations. We trust that your leadership will champion these values and help restore hope for those who continue to face oppression and displacement," he said.

Reinforce America's commitment

In his letter to Trump, Kand said, "As the incoming leader of the free world, you have the unique opportunity to prioritise the protection of vulnerable communities and reinforce America's commitment to religious freedom and human rights. "He urged Trump to appeal to the interim government to ensure Das' release, safeguard ISKCON's operations and protect minority communities from further violence and encourage Bangladesh to reaffirm its secular constitution and hold free and fair elections to restore democratic governance.

"I strongly condemn Bangladesh for its atrocities against minorities, the arrest of a Hindu monk and its shocking attempt to ban the humanitarian religious minority organisation, ISKCON, while ignoring jihadi extremist organisations," Kand told PTI. "Bangladesh is rapidly descending into a radicalised Islamic state, all under the watch of the US, the State Department, and the UN who must act now to restore democracy and protect minorities. I request not only President Biden but would urge President Trump and his transition team to give priority to restoration of peace and protect minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

ISKCON: Centre of spat

Instead of taking action against radical Islamist groups, the Bangladeshi government has shockingly labelled ISKCON, a globally respected humanitarian organisation, a "religious fundamentalist organisation", Kand said.

This baseless accusation, spearheaded by the attorney general, comes alongside a petition to ban ISKCON, which has fed millions worldwide, promoted interfaith harmony, and provided critical humanitarian aid in Bangladesh during disasters. Such a move undermines global religious tolerance and human rights, he said. Indian-American groups have held peaceful protests in various US cities against the arrest of Das.

