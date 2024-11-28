Bangladesh: Why did arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Das spark global outcry? Controversy EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu shows a victory sign as he is taken in a police van after court ordered him detained pending further proceedings in Chattogram in southeastern Bangladesh

New Delhi: A prominent Bangladeshi Hindu leader who has been leading rallies demanding security for Hindus in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation was ordered detained on charges of sedition on Tuesday. The magistrate court of Kazi Shariful Islam denied bail to Krishna Das Prabhu and ordered him detained pending further proceedings. One lawyer was killed and scores were injured after clashes broke out following Tuesday's court order.

Why is Bangladesh boiling?

As police attempted to transport the Hindu leader to jail, hundreds of his supporters surrounded the van carrying him, forcing it to stop for over an hour before security officials fired teargas to disperse the crowd. Protesters threw stones at police during a brief confrontation, before the way was cleared and Prabhu was taken to jail. As the tension grew, live TV showed dozens of Muslims joining the security officials, chasing Hindu protesters and throwing stones at them. The United News of Bangladesh news agency quoted a police official as saying that lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was hacked to death during the melee. Some reports blamed the Hindu protesters for the killing, but details were sketchy.

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari?

The Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, is associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), widely known as the Hare Krishna movement, and acts as a spokesman for the group in Bangladesh. He is a prominent Hindu leader and a respected figure. He is a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group.

What are the charges against Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari?

Brahmachari faces charges of sedition filed in October after he led a huge rally in Chattogram in which he was accused of disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag. Earlier, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community. He was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while he was travelling to Chittagong.

It is worth mentioning sSince August, Brahmachari has led several large rallies demanding safety for the Hindus, as the interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said reports of attacks have been exaggerated. Many in the interim government see the rallies by Hindus as a threat to stability and a ploy to rehabilitate Hasina and her Awami League party.

Hindus in Bangladesh

Hindus and members of other minority groups say they have faced more attacks than ever since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid a mass uprising in August and an interim government took over. The government says the threat to Hindus has been exaggerated. Around 91% of Bangladesh’s population is Muslim, with Hindus making up almost all of the rest.

What India says

Ministry of External Affairs expressed “deep concern” in a statement on Tuesday. “This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the statement said. It also condemned attacks on peaceful protests by Hindus.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” the ministry wrote.

What the Bangladesh government says over arrest

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night criticized the reaction by India, saying that the issue was the “internal affairs” of Bangladesh. “It is with utter dismay and a deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges,” its statement said. Bangladesh also said that India's statement misrepresents facts and contradicts the spirit of friendship and understanding between the neighbouring countries.

Also, India's statement does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and efforts of the government and the people in this regard, said the statement by Bangladesh.

Why are Hindu-Muslim group involved in deadly clashes?

The long-ruling secular party is seen as a protector of the Hindu minority and has close ties to neighbouring India. Hundreds of Hasina’s supporters, including many close aides, are believed to have fled to India after her fall.

On Tuesday, authorities in Dhaka and Chattogram deployed paramilitary border guards, apparently to avert any violence. Prabhu's followers took to the streets in Chattogram and Dhaka to demand his release on Monday. In Dhaka, a mob armed with sticks attacked Hindu protesters on Monday night at Shahbagh intersection near the Dhaka University. Kalbela, a Bengali-language daily, said in a video report on Monday night that the attackers drove the Hindu protesters away from the area.

Hasina fled the country on August 5 after a student-led protest morphed into a mass uprising, ending her 15-year rule. The country's security agencies are struggling to keep order as the police agencies remained demoralized after dozens of their members were killed during the mass uprising in July and August.

