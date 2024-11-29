India urges Bangladesh to protect Hindus amid rising atrocities against them

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Amid escalating reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a strong appeal to the interim Bangladeshi government, urging it to fulfill its duty of protecting all minority communities in the country.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed India’s deep concerns over the increasing incidents of targeted attacks and hate speech against minorities, emphasizing the need for decisive action.

“India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities,” the spokesperson stated. “Our position is clear – the interim government must live up to its responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of all minorities. We are alarmed by the surge in extremist rhetoric and the growing instances of violence and provocation, which cannot be dismissed as mere media exaggerations.”

Referring to recent attacks on ISKCON facilities in Bangladesh, the spokesperson underscored the global reputation of the organization, which is known for its contributions to social welfare. “ISKCON is a globally respected organization with a commendable record of social service. We call upon Bangladesh to take immediate and effective steps to safeguard its minority communities,” he added.

Addressing the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent ISKCON leader in Bangladesh, the MEA highlighted the importance of a transparent legal process. “Regarding cases against individuals, we note that legal proceedings are underway. We expect these processes to be conducted in a just, fair, and transparent manner, with full respect for the legal rights of all parties involved,” the spokesperson said.