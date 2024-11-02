Serbia: At least 14 killed in roof collapse at Novi Sad Train Station, sparks outcry over safety standards

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rescue workers search for victims after an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad, Serbia.

At least 14 people, including a child and a foreigner, were killed when the concrete roof of a Novi Sad railway station collapsed in northern Serbia on Friday. Authorities fear many of the injured are trapped under the rubble as emergency crews work to find survivors. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic have vowed to investigate the cause of the crash and any responsibility.

Casualties and rescue efforts

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed that at least 14 people lost their lives and three people were rescued with serious injuries and are being treated in hospital. The death toll could rise as searches continue and 80 rescue workers at the scene clear the wreckage. The dead include a 6-year-old girl and a citizen of Northern Macedonia. Some victims remain unidentified.

Public outrage and political debate

Two station repairs in recent years have sparked public outrage, with critics accusing the government of negligence and poor maintenance and opposition groups planning protests at the station demanding answers. President Vucic clarified that the roof was not part of today’s renovation and promised to show “political and criminal responsibility.”

Investigation underway

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic stated that the canopy, originally built in 1964, was not altered during recent upgrades. The government declared Saturday a day of mourning, with Novi Sad residents gathering to light candles in memory.

