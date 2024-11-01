'Always stand with Hindu, will ensure...': Trudeau extends Diwali wishes amid India-Canada diplomatic tension

Follow us on Image Source : HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA, OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau celebrates Diwali in Ottawa (FILE)

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions between India and Canada, the latter's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended Diwali wishes and assured Hindus of support "to ensure their safety and security so they can freely and proudly practise their religion." "Diwali is especially important to Hindu Canadians – one of Canada’s largest and most diverse diasporas. In November, as we mark Hindu Heritage Month in Canada, let us join the community and celebrate. We will always stand with Hindu Canadians to ensure their safety and security so they can freely and proudly practise their religion," according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Trudeau praises Indian-origin population's contribution

"Diwali in Canada would not be possible without our incredible Indo-Canadian community. Indo-Canadians represent the best of Canada – as artists and entrepreneurs, as doctors and teachers, as leaders in business, community, and culture. On Diwali, we celebrate them and the light they carry across Canada’s communities," Trudeau said underscoring the contribution of the Indian-origin community in the development of Ottawa.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali. May the Festival of Lights bring us joy, happiness, and prosperity," added the statement.

India-Canada relations nosedived

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada with official sources in New Delhi even saying that Ottawa's assertion that it shared evidence with New Delhi in the Nijjar case was simply not true.

(With inputs from agency)

