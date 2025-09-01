SCO Summit: India secures diplomatic win as Tianjin Declaration condemns Pahalgam terror attack At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, India secured a major diplomatic victory as member states condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Beijing/Tianjin:

India achieved a major diplomatic success at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, as member nations strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Tianjin Declaration echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent message that "double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable." Member states extended deep condolences to the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and insisted that perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of such acts must be held accountable. The declaration also echoed the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Firm stand against terrorism and extremism

Reaffirming their commitment to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism, member countries stressed that no group should be used for political or mercenary purposes. The declaration recognised the central role of sovereign states and their agencies in addressing threats of terrorism and extremism, highlighting a united front against these challenges.

Opposition to unilateral sanctions

The Tianjin Declaration also opposed unilateral coercive measures, including economic restrictions that violate the UN Charter and international trade principles. Member states warned such actions harm international security, disrupt food and energy supplies, weaken fair competition, and obstruct global cooperation, including progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals. They further noted an initiative to develop a trade facilitation agreement within the SCO.

Emphasis on innovation and cooperation

The declaration welcomed the outcomes of the 5th SCO Startup Forum, held in New Delhi from April 3–5, 2025, which deepened collaboration in science, technology, and innovation. It also acknowledged the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum in New Delhi on May 21–22, 2025. Additionally, member states recognised the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in fostering cultural and humanitarian ties across the bloc.

India's three-pillar vision for SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India's vision for SCO is guided by three pillars, namely Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries, India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries.

PM stresses security against terrorism

Highlighting the security front, PM underscored that security, peace, and stability serve as the foundation for the progress and development of any nation. "Achieving these goals is often hindered by significant challenges, such as terrorism and separatism. Terrorism is not merely a threat to the security of individual states but a grave challenge to humanity as a whole." He spoke about the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and said, "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with us in this hour of grief."

