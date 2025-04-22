Saudi Arabia's special gesture: F15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force escort PM Modi's plane | Watch In what can be termed a special gesture, fighter planes from Saudi Arabia escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Saudi airspace to Jeddah.

In what can be termed a special gesture, fighter planes from Saudi Arabia escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Saudi airspace to Jeddah. PM Modi is expected to land shortly in Jeddah on his two-day visit to the Gulf Nation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released a video of the Saudi jets escorting Modi's aircraft. Saudi Arabia's gesture is being seen as a deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Saudi Arabia defence market, the Kingdom is one of the biggest operators of Boeing-made defence platforms in the Middle East region. Its Royal Air Force has 207 F-15 SA and 62 F-15 Eagle jet fighters in service

'India values historic partnership...': PM Modi's departure statement

Earlier, in his departure statement ahead of his two-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he said both countries have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership, including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties.

in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where I will be attending various meetings and programmes. India values our historic relations with Saudi Arabia. Bilateral ties have gained significant momentum in the last decade. I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there."

PM hails Saudi as India's 'most valued partners'

In an interview with Arab News, PM Modi hailed Saudi Arabia as one of India's most valued partners and a trusted friend and ally, describing the current period as promising times for their ties, having a "limitless potential". "India and Saudi Arabia will keep moving forward together – for peace, progress and prosperity, not just for our people, but for the entire world", the PM added.