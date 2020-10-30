India lodges strong protest for wrong map on banknote with Saudi Arabia, asks to take corrective steps

Image Source : AP India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective steps on bank note

After Saudi Arabia released new 20 Riyal banknotes wherein it depicted wrong external boundaries of India, the latter has now asked the Middle East country to take corrective steps on the misrepresentation of its territorial boundaries on the new notes. The notes, as released by Saudi Arabia, do not feature Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of India.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has asked Saudi Arabia to take "urgent corrective steps" in the matter and emphasized that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority issued 20 Riyal banknotes on October 24 to mark the occasion of Saudi presidency of the G20. The note also features a photo of King Salman. On one side, it has the logo for the Saudi G20 summit and an artistically rendered world map.

"We have seen the banknote referred by you which gives an incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries," the MEA spokesperson said.

"We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked Saudi Arabia to take urgent corrective steps in this regard," Srivastava said.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the G20 summit on November 21-22. India is a member of the 20 nations bloc.

