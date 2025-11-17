42 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed after bus collides with diesel tanker near Madinah in Saudi Arabia Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, ​​who told him that they are gathering information from local authorities and would update him soon.

Riyadh:

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed after a passenger bus carrying devotees collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah on Monday. The bus was carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Madinah, and the accident took place at around 1:30 am on Monday. As per the initial reports, most of the pilgrims were from Hyderabad.

The pilgrims were returning to Medina after completing their holy rituals in Mecca. All passengers were fast asleep at the time of the accident. 20 women and 11 children from Hyderabad are reported to be among the deceased. Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have reached the scene to help those seriously injured in the collision.

Indian Embassy releases helpline number

The Indian Embassy in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and has released a helpline number. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: Toll free number- 8002440003," it said in an X post.

CM Reddy expresses shock

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad. The Chief Minister immediately ordered the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to find out the full details and determine how many Telangana residents were affected.

According to the Telangana CMO, he advised them to speak with officials from the Central Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy. "He ordered that, if necessary, they should immediately enter the field to provide appropriate relief efforts. "With the CM's orders, CS Ramakrishna Rao alerted the Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, who is in Delhi. He ordered to collect details on how many people belonging to our state are in the accident and provide them immediately. A control room was set up in the Secretariat," the statement reads.

Owaisi speaks to DCM at Indian Embassy in Riyadh

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed grief after a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims met with an accident in Saudi Arabia. In a telephonic conversation with news agency ANI, Owaisi said that he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' information with the Riyadh Embassy.

He also spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, ​​who told him that they are gathering information from local authorities and would update him soon.

"Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter. I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary," said Owaisi.

"I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment," he added.

