S Jaishankar holds talks Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel

S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian Foreign Minister

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, who arrived in India for first official visit on Friday, held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar during his opening remarks noted key developments such as the signing of a framework to facilitate local currency use for cross-border transactions and increased collaboration across various sectors.

Jaishankar said, "Let me welcome you and your delegation to India on your first official visit. I extend my greetings for the new year, and I must say you are my first official visitor, diplomatic visitor for this year, so you are doubly welcome. I think we have some important developments to report, positive developments to report, and certainly there is much more that we need to do. I see that the framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions has been signed."

Jaishankar further reaffirmed India's commitment to the Maldives, and described the country as a "concrete expression" of India's Neighborhood First policy.

Earlier, the MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal in post on X highlighted the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which was discussed during President Mohamed Muizzu's five-day visit to India in October 2024.

