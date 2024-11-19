Russian President Putin to visit India, dates to be announced soon, confirms Kremlin

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021.

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India and the dates for his trip will be announced soon, news agency Reuters reported citing the Kremlin. Russian media outlet Sputnik, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reported he has confirmed the development and added preparations are underway to finalise the final dates. As of now, New Delhi has not responded to the media reports.

"I hope soon we'll work out the precise dates of his visit... Of course, after two visits of Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now we have a visit of President to India, so we're looking forward to it...", Peskov said.

"Never dare to tell India..."

"Russia values its relationship with both India and China. When Russia says multipolar world, it means it. Russia does not interfere in regional affairs and neither should America," said Peskov at the event. "We will never dare to say a word to India how to deal with China and we will never dare to say to China how to deal with India," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The visit of Putin was announced on the same day when Ukraine marked 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Earlier last month, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, he invited the President to visit India next year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

This would be the first such visit of Putin after it ravaged a war against Ukraine in February 2022. Putin had attended a meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi on December 6, 2021.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.