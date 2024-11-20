PM Modi has rare ability to balance ties with leaders of different ideologies, says Putin's 'Guru' Dugin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Alexander Dugin

New Delhi: Alexander Dugin, a well-known Russian political scientist and philosopher, often dubbed the "guru" and "brain" behind President Vladimir Putin, is currently in India for a "private mission". In a special interview with India TV, he shared his views on several topics, including how the world is changing, the future of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the world perceives the rise of Hindutva.

Dugin is a prominent proponent of the "Russian world" concept, a spiritual and political ideology that emphasises traditional values, the restoration of Russia’s power and the unity of all ethnic Russians throughout the world. He is also a vehement supporter of Russian Putin’s move to send troops into Ukraine. In 2022, his daughter was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow.

India as "Akhand Bharat"

Dugin spoke about India not just as a country but as "Akhand Bharat," meaning a unified and culturally rich nation with a history of great influence. He praised PM Modi for working towards restoring India's ancient Vedic traditions and values, connecting India’s rich history with its modern progress. He said this effort makes India stand out as a spiritual and cultural leader on the global stage.

PM Modi: A global leader

Dugin called PM Modi a remarkable leader with a rare ability to balance relationships with world leaders from different regions and ideologies. He praised PM Modi for transforming India into an independent, powerful, and respected nation. According to Dugin, PM Modi’s leadership has brought India recognition as a major global power with strong international relationships, including ties with Russia, the US, and other key nations.

India's growing stature in the world

Dugin emphasised that India’s influence is growing rapidly. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country has strengthened its economy, technology, and self-reliance, making it a major force in global affairs. He believes that India’s role in the changing global system will only become more important.

Hindutva: Way of life

Dugin also praised Hindutva, describing it as more than just a religious ideology. He said it represents humanity’s best values—non-violence, cultural traditions, and spiritual beliefs. According to him, PM Modi’s promotion of Hindutva is helping India reclaim its position as a global guide or Vishwaguru.

BRICS: A symbol of multipolarity

Dugin highlighted BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) as an example of the new world order, where power is shared among multiple nations instead of being controlled by one dominant country. He praised BRICS for bringing together countries from all regions and promoting cooperation instead of competition.

India’s spiritual leadership

Dugin concluded by saying that India has a special role in the world because of its spiritual traditions and values. He believes PM Modi’s leadership is bringing back this identity, showing that India is not just a modern power but also a country deeply connected to its ancient wisdom. According to Dugin, India, led by PM Modi, is a key player in shaping the future of a more balanced and peaceful world.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: What invasion has cost Kyiv as war reaches 1,000th day