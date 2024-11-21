Russian ballistic missile allegedly targets Ukraine’s Dnipro: Video sparks global concern | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro.

A video has been released showing what is believed to be a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The incident signalled that the conflict could escalate, with allegations that intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) have been used in combat for the first time.

Video of the suspected missile launch emerged

A video posted online showed a bright light in the sky, reportedly capturing an RS-26 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) being launched from Russia. The missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, is alleged to have been fired at Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city. The footage has sparked widespread alarm due to the missile’s devastating potential.

Details of the RS-26 missile

The RS-26 missile was first tested in 2012, according to the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS).

Specifications : 12 metres (40 feet) long, weighing 36 tons

: 12 metres (40 feet) long, weighing 36 tons Warhead capacity: Can carry an 800-kg (1,765-pound) nuclear payload

While the missile could carry a nuclear warhead, there is no indication that the weapon used in this attack was nuclear.

Ukrainian air force confirms details of the launch

The Ukrainian air force said the missile was fired from Russia's Astrakhan region, 700 kilometers from the Dnipro. However, the exact type of missile or the nature of the weapon was not specified.

Kremlin denies any involvement in growing concerns

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to confirm Moscow's involvement, saying, "I have nothing to say on this topic." He also stressed that Russia was making “maximum effort” to avoid nuclear war, referencing its recent update to its nuclear doctrine, which now permits nuclear weapon use against non-nuclear states.

Escalating conflict

The strike followed a week of heightened military activity by both sides.

Ukraine : Fired US and UK-supplied long-range missiles at targets within Russia.

: Fired US and UK-supplied long-range missiles at targets within Russia. Russia: Allegedly escalating with the deployment of ballistic missile technology.

The incident underscores the increasing use of advanced weaponry, raising fears of further escalation in the ongoing conflict.

This development marks a critical juncture in the war, with global observers closely monitoring the potential ramifications of ballistic missile deployment.

