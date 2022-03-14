Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gomel: Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in the Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Highlights Russia and Ukraine will hold the fourth round of talks in virtual mode today.

Russian forces have destroyed 7 hospitals, damage an additional 104, said Ukrainian media.

Previously, both Russia and Ukraine had confirmed there was progress.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a result of Russian invasion, both countries have mutually agreed to hold the fourth round of peace talks in a virtual mode today. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team informed about the development today.

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak said: "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results..."

Meanwhile, Russian forces have completely destroyed 7 hospitals, damaging an additional 104, said Ukrainian media. Moscow's troops have also killed six medical personnel while severely injuring 12 more since the start of the all-out war, The Kyiv Independent quoted Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

(With ANI Inputs)

