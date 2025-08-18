Russia-Ukraine war: Trump pushes for peace as EU's support for Zelenskyy raises eyebrows Trump informed Zelenskyy about the progress of a potential peace agreement to end the conflict. During their phone conversation, Trump invited Zelenskyy to the US for further discussions. Zelenskyy, in turn, requested the participation of European Union leaders at the negotiating table.

Global powers, including the United States and the European Union, are gathering at the White House to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, following a key meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

After the deliberations, Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the progress of a potential peace agreement to end the conflict.

During their phone conversation, Trump invited Zelenskyy to the United States for further discussions. Zelenskyy, in turn, requested the participation of European Union leaders at the negotiating table, a proposal Trump accepted.

“Never had so many European leaders at one time. My great honour to host them!!! The fake news will say that it is a big loss for president Trump to host so many great European leaders at our beautiful White House. Actually, it is a great honour for America!!!” Trump said.

Trump indeed seems to have been pushing hard to broker a truce in the war-hit nations but many politicos and geo-politics virtuosos believe otherwise in the case of the European Union.

How EU seems to be fuelling the war and why?

Reinforcing Ukraine amid ceasefire talks- European Union countries including France, Germany, Finland and Italy, have been continuously supplying arms to Ukraine in the latter’s fight with Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, the EU and other members of the bloc have made available $180 billion in financial, military, humanitarian and refugee assistance. 65 per cent of this amount has been provided as grants or in-kind support and 35 per cent in the form of highly concessional loans, administration team of the EU delegation to the United States said.

EU leaders’ White House invite- As Trump is set to discuss the provision to end war, EU leaders have been invited to participate in the discussion. Zelenskyy had earlier urged Trump in this regard. Several minds and political agendas might not let a truce happen.

Reliance on NATO- By not making real efforts to stop the war, the EU wants to build the perception that NATO is a mighty bloc and and and anyone trying to wave a war with its members will get a befitting reply (though Ukraine is not the member of the coalition but is being helped by members).

Show of strength- The war triggered a swift and united EU response, with a significant mobilisation among the members. Sanctions were unanimously announced on Russia and countries that were often politically fragmented (like Hungary) aligned more than usual on key policies.

Promote local economy: The EU countries have been witnessing inflation, due to reduction in imports of oil and gas. The move has caused problems for people but this has also prompted the government in local business to explore local options. Besides, the EU nations have also been fervently promoting the use of green energy and biodegradable products to fulfil energy needs.