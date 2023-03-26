Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia-Ukraine War: In view of the West stepping up military support for Ukraine, Vladimir Putin in a warning on Saturday announced that Russia is planning to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. However, he didn't inform the number of nuclear weapons Russia would keep in Belarus. Putin further asserted that the move was triggered by Britain's decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Russian leader earlier made a false claim

The Russian leader earlier made a false claim that the rounds have nuclear components. He subsequently toned down his language but insisted in a state television interview broadcast Saturday night that the ammunition posed an additional danger to both troops and civilians in Ukraine.

Tactical nuclear weapons

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield, unlike more powerful, longer-range strategic nuclear weapons. Russia plans to maintain control over the ones it plans to Belarus, and construction of storage facilities for them will be completed by July 1, Putin said.

Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons

Putin didn't say how many nuclear weapons Russia would keep in Belarus. The U.S. government believes Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which include bombs that can be carried by tactical aircraft, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery rounds.

In his interview, Putin argued that by deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia was following the lead of the United States, noting that the U.S. has nuclear weapons based in Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

“We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms and training their crews,” Putin said. “We are going to do the same thing.”

Russia has stored its tactical nuclear weapons at dedicated depots on its territory, and moving part of the arsenal to a storage facility in Belarus would up the ante in the Ukrainian conflict by placing them closer to the Russian aircraft and missiles already stationed there.

(with inputs from AP)

