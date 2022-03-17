Thursday, March 17, 2022
     
  Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine's military says it hit Kherson airport
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine’s military says it hit Kherson airport

Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore fresh water supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Kyiv Updated on: March 17, 2022 7:23 IST
A volunteer of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces stands next to his APC in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Mar 16. 

Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said late Wednesday. It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment. Ukraine’s military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken afterward by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the air base. Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore fresh water supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014. The General Staff said Russia’s ground offensive on major Ukrainian cities has largely stalled.

 

 

Live updates :Russia Ukraine War | MARCH 17

  • Mar 17, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    6 countries including US, UK request UN Security Council meeting on situation in Ukraine

  • Mar 17, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    FAO chief economist warns of Ukraine conflict's possible heavy toll on food security

    The chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Maximo Torero, on Wednesday warned of the possible heavy toll of the Ukraine conflict on world food security.To assess the potential impact on international food prices caused by a conflict-induced reduction in cereal and vegetable oil exports from Ukraine and Russia, simulations have been carried out, he said.On the basis of their already elevated baseline values, the wheat price would increase by 8.7 per cent in a moderate-shock scenario and by 21.5 per cent in a severe-shock scenario, he told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.For maize, the increase would be 8.2 per cent in the moderate case and 19.5 per cent in the severe scenario. For other coarse grains, prices would rise by 7 to 19.9 per cent, and for oilseeds by 10.5 to 17.9 per cent, he said.Globally, in terms of impacts on food security, in the moderate scenario, the number of undernourished people would increase by 7.6 million people, while this level would rise to 13.1 million people in the severe-shock setting, said Torero. Moreover, additional upward pressure on fertilizer prices has stemmed from disruptions and high transportation costs following the imposition of export restrictions and due to sharp increases in bulk and container freight rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

  • Mar 17, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

    Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting. The airstrike ripped apart the center of the once-elegant building, where hundreds of civilians had been living since their homes had been destroyed in the fighting, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Many people were buried in the rubble, the statement said, though there was no immediate word on how many had been killed or injured. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word “children” written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said. “Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, calling the bombing a “massive Russian attack.” The Russian defense ministry denied bombing the theater or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

  • Mar 17, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UK to provide Ukraine with high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems Starstreak, confirms Defense Ministry

    The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems Starstreak along with other military aid, the UK Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, following an extraordinary meeting of NATO defence chiefs."During the meeting, Defense Ministers agreed to continue providing significant military supplies to Ukraine including lethal and non-lethal aid. The UK Defence Secretary highlighted that the UK would be providing Starstreak, a high-velocity anti-aircraft missile system, that complements the other military aid provided by the UK Armed Forces, including over 4,000 anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry cited Ben Wallace as saying that the UK and allies will continue to support Ukraine against Russia's military operation.The ministry added that it has recently doubled the number of troops in Estonia, has sent the patrolling vessel HMS Trent and the air defence destroyer HMS Diamond to the Eastern Mediterranean, and is conducting joint air policing missions in Romanian and Polish airspace to bolster its commitments in Eastern Europe.Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics "appealed for help" in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ukraine’s military says it hit Kherson airport

