Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine’s military says it hit Kherson airport

The chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Maximo Torero, on Wednesday warned of the possible heavy toll of the Ukraine conflict on world food security.To assess the potential impact on international food prices caused by a conflict-induced reduction in cereal and vegetable oil exports from Ukraine and Russia, simulations have been carried out, he said.On the basis of their already elevated baseline values, the wheat price would increase by 8.7 per cent in a moderate-shock scenario and by 21.5 per cent in a severe-shock scenario, he told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.For maize, the increase would be 8.2 per cent in the moderate case and 19.5 per cent in the severe scenario. For other coarse grains, prices would rise by 7 to 19.9 per cent, and for oilseeds by 10.5 to 17.9 per cent, he said.Globally, in terms of impacts on food security, in the moderate scenario, the number of undernourished people would increase by 7.6 million people, while this level would rise to 13.1 million people in the severe-shock setting, said Torero. Moreover, additional upward pressure on fertilizer prices has stemmed from disruptions and high transportation costs following the imposition of export restrictions and due to sharp increases in bulk and container freight rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.