Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Ukraine delegation member shot dead for being Russian spy

Ukraine delegation member shot dead for being Russian spy

Kireev (the suspected spy) was actually killed right in the center of Kyiv. He was literally executed, shot in the head at the entrance of Pechersk Court, said an independent political analyst in the war-torn country.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Ukraine Updated on: March 05, 2022 20:47 IST
russian spy, ukraine russian spy, Russia Ukraine Crisis Live News, Russia Ukraine News, Ukraine Cri
Image Source : @RT_RUSSIAN

From 2006 to 2008, Kireev worked at SCM Finance, where he held the position of Deputy General Director. 

Highlights

  • A member of Ukrainian negotiating delegation was killed by Security Service of Ukraine (SBU): Report
  • SBU suspects that he was a Russian spy.
  • Reports suggest SBU had evidence of Denis Kireev's treason, including telephone conversations.

A member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation was killed on Saturday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which suspects that he was a Russian spy. This was reported by a number of media oulets and Telegram channels, though the information has not been officially confirmed yet.

According to media reports, the SBU had evidence of Denis Kireev's treason, including telephone conversations, UNIAN reported. Allegedly, Kireev was shot dead by the SBU during his arrest. He was suspected of treason.

Kireev was considered a creature of the oligarch Andrei Klyuev, an ally of former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to the Russian Federation, reports said.

"Kireev was actually killed right in the centre of Kiev. He was literally executed, shot in the head at the entrance of Pechersk Court," Mario Dubovikova, an independent political analyst, said.

From 2006 to 2008, Kireev worked at SCM Finance, where he held the position of Deputy General Director. He then worked for the Austrian company GROUP SLAV AG Klyuyev. From 2006 to 2012, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank.

From 2010 to 2014, according to the Klyuyevs' quota, he held the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank. Kireev also managed the Private Equity Fund and the Fixed Income Fund.

Also Read | Russia's flagship airline halts all international flights except to Belarus amid Ukraine war

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News