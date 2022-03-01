Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Google blocks YouTube channels connected to Russian media Sputnik, RT

Ukraine is experiencing grave tensions as Russian forces have invaded the country. Amid the ongoing conflict, Google has blocked the YouTube channels of Russian media Sputnik and RT. In a tweet, Google explained the reasons for this move.

"Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.", Google Europe tweeted.

Blocking essentially means that Google will no longer provide funds to these channels. The move comes as several countries including UK, US and France have levied hefty sanctions in the wake of Russia invading Ukraine. Google also said that it will be taking a number of other measures.

"We will significantly limit the recommendations for these channels. Also in response to a government request, we restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor new developments and may take further action", read Google's official statement.

