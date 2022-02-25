What Putin told China's President Xi Jinping about Russian invasion on Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday had a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the ongoing war against Ukraine. Jinping had urged the Russian President to negotiate with Ukraine to defuse tensions, according to state news agencies.

“China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve issues through negotiations,” Xi said told Putin over the call, according to China Central Television.

Xi also stressed that China’s position has always been to respect every country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and maintained."

“At the same time, we also see that the issue of Ukraine has its own complex and special historical merits, and we understand Russia’s legitimate concerns on security issues,” he added.

Wang did not answer questions about whether China would recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in Ukrainian territory claimed by Russia, as independent states.

