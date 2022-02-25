Ukraine says it killed 800 Russian soldiers; weapons being distributed to people in Kyiv

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, Military helicopters apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine has claimed that its armed forces have killed over 800 Russian personnel. Besides, it has also claimed to destroy more than 30 Russian tanks and nearly a dozen aircraft and helicopters.

"Estimated losses of the enemy as of 03:00 25.02.2022: Aircraft 7 units. Helicopters 6 units. Tanks - more than 30 units. BBM - 130 units. The loss of enemy personnel is approximately (to be specified) 800 people," according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said that Russian tanks are moving toward Kyiv, but they are currently involved in fighting near Ivankov halfway from the border to Kyiv. Explosions were heard in Kyiv as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 130 so far.

In another related development, weapons are being distributed in Kyiv to people to protect the city from Russian troops.

Russian forces have already attacked key sites in Ukraine and taken control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. After using airstrikes on cities and military bases, Russian military units are moving swiftly to take on Ukraine's capital.

