Indian embassy in Ukraine temporarily relocated to Poland amid 'deteriorating security situation': Govt

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI (FILE) MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily relocated to neighboring Poland as the security situation deteriorates in the country, said the MEA on Sunday.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland," said the Central government.

The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments, said the MEA in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a CCS meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighboring countries, from the war-torn nation.

Modi has directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.

Also Read | PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review India’s security preparedness amid Russia-Ukraine war

Latest World News