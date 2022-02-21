Russia-Ukraine news: Putin to make televised address amid invasion tensions

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a televised address at 9 p.m (Russian time) on Monday. The address comes at a time of the West's growing tensions about the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The address will be on Rossiya-24, the state television channel.

Putin had said that he would decide today, on whether or not to recognise the independence of Ukraine's seperatist regions, tearing up the 2015 peace plan for ending the war in eastern Ukraine.

