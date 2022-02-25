Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President says ‘left alone’ to fight Moscow; 137 killed so far

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelenskyy orders general mobilization, says 137 Ukrainians killed so far

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also signed a decree on Thursday ordering general mobilization in the wake of Russia's military operation. He said that it is to be carried out within 90 days.

Zelenskyy says that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words: "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven."

The president said all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday. Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden, while addressing the nation on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike on Thursday and announced "new strong sanctions and limitations" on Russia.

The sanctions include limiting Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen to be part of the global economy, stopping the ability to finance and grow the Russian military, and impairing Russia's ability to compete in a high-tech 21st-century economy.

