Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

"The revealed facts prove that the Kiev regime seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of Donbass and the Russian Federation," he said, RT reported.

The Russian armed forces are carrying out a planned regrouping of troops in the Kiev and Chernigov directions, Konashenkov said.