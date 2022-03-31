Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

Five weeks into the invasion that has left thousands dead on both sides, the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country topped a staggering 4 million, half of them children, according to the United Nations. Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia were continuing, but for now they were only “words without specifics.” Zelenskyy has rarely gone a day without addressing the parliament of another country and speaking to a number of world leaders. Meanwhile, Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides. The shelling and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.