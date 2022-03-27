Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden denounces Putin in Poland speech; calls for his removal

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022

Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and braving the risk of standing in line for the little food available as shells and bombs rain down. In the second month of Russia’s invasion, this is what now passes for life in Chernihiv, a besieged city in northern Ukraine where death is everywhere. Russian forces have bombed residential areas from low altitudes in absolutely clear weather and are deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, churches, residential buildings and even the local football stadium. Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. The Russians have bombed the capital from the air but have not taken or surrounded the city. The US and French defense officials say Russian troops appear to have adopted defensive positions outside Kyiv.

