  4. Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden denounces Putin in Poland speech; calls for his removal
With Russia continuing to strike urban populations, Ukrainian authorities have dismissed statements from the Russian military suggesting that it planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Donbas from Ukrainian control. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2022 6:17 IST
Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates
Image Source : AP

Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022

Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and braving the risk of standing in line for the little food available as shells and bombs rain down. In the second month of Russia’s invasion, this is what now passes for life in Chernihiv, a besieged city in northern Ukraine where death is everywhere. Russian forces have bombed residential areas from low altitudes in absolutely clear weather and are deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, churches, residential buildings and even the local football stadium. Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. The Russians have bombed the capital from the air but have not taken or surrounded the city. The US and French defense officials say Russian troops appear to have adopted defensive positions outside Kyiv.

