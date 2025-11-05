Russia to restart nuclear tests? President Putin asks officials to 'gather information' Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at a security council meeting in Moscow, ordered officials to study the feasibility of restarting nuclear tests. Putin emphasised that Russia’s nuclear forces are modern and strong, while his spokesperson clarified that no immediate testing has been ordered.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would consider nuclear tests if the US resumes them. He instructed Russia’s defence and foreign ministry officials to gather information and prepare proposals on the potential start of testing.

Putin also oversaw a simulation of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, including land, sea, and air units, to rehearse readiness and command structures. “The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level,” Putin said, claiming Russia’s nuclear strength surpasses any other country.

Putin’s spokesperson clarifies

However, Putin’s spokesperson stressed that Russia has not ordered any actual tests. “The President instructed us only to examine whether preparing for tests would be advisable,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the comments come after Donald Trump’s social media post before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Trump said the US would resume nuclear testing on an equal basis.

Trump points fingers at other countries

Trump claimed that other nations are secretly testing nuclear weapons, including North Korea, Pakistan, China, and Russia, and said the US must follow suit. In a CBS 60 Minutes interview, Trump insisted, “No, we’re going to test because they test and others test… They test way underground where people don’t know exactly what’s happening.”

Nuclear tests in the 21st century

Only North Korea has carried out a nuclear test in the 21st century, with the last explosion in 2017. Russia, despite testing new nuclear-powered weapons, has avoided full-scale explosions, though Washington accuses Moscow of conducting small, low-yield tests without transparency.