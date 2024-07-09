'You have devoted your entire...': Putin's warm words for PM Modi during informal talks

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a tour of the latter's official residence.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, greeting him as a "dear friend" and said he was "very happy" to see him. During the informal talks, Putin congratulated the Indian leader for his re-election and praised his work for the country's progress.

“I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years,” Putin told PM Modi as they held an informal meeting in a residence outside Moscow. "You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people... The result is obvious."

Notably, this is the second foreign visit by PM Modi after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government and the first visit to Moscow since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking further, Putin asserted that India firmly ranks as the world's third-largest economy thanks to PM Modi's efforts. The Prime Minister also recalled the elections, saying “the people of India gave him a chance to serve the Motherland.”

Putin gives PM Modi a tour of his residence

“You have devoted your entire life to serving the Indian people, and they can feel it,” Putin said. "You are right, I have only one goal: It is the people and my country," PM Modi was quoted as saying by the TASS News Agency. Later, Putin and Prime Minister Modi took a stroll around Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

The two leaders also watched a horse show, featuring horses kept at Novo-Ogaryovo. The performance was timed to mark the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity. The Russian president offered Modi, who is on his first visit to Russia in five years, tea, berries and sweets and took him on a tour of the grounds in a motorised cart.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo.

"Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia," he said. This visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022 and his first in his third term as prime minister.

PM Modi and Putin to hold official talks on Tuesday

The two leaders will hold official talks on Tuesday, with the economic agenda, including issues of energy and trade, along with the peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be the main focus of the interaction, sources told TASS news agency. "The focus of the visit is on the economic agenda, including issues of energy, trade, production, and fertilisers, as well as on the settlement [of the conflict in Ukraine], which cannot be reached on the battlefield," the sources said.

According to the special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs held on July 5, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said he two leaders will hold a closed-door "restricted-level talk", which will be followed by delegation-level talks led by PM Modi and Putin. PM Modi will likely express that "a solution can't be found on the battlefield" regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict, sources indicate. This stance aligns with India's long-standing viewpoint, emphasising diplomatic resolutions over military engagements.

India also aims to address the trade imbalance with Russia, exacerbated by increased energy imports. Proposals will be presented to enhance trade in consumables, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and services, along with digital space opportunities. Additionally, India will strongly raise the issue of Indian nationals recruited into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking their expeditious discharge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and New Delhi have "mutual political will" to develop cooperation in various areas. Integration processes are advancing: the two countries are members of several common structures, including BRICS and the SCO. Issues of regional and global security are "always high on the agenda of summit meetings", he added.

The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternately in India and Russia. The last annual summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi when Putin visited India.

(with inputs from agencies)

