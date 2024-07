Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi interacts with Indian diaspora, kids in Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on a two-day official visit to Russia, interacted with the children of the Indian diaspora as they gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite leader at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow.

Amid chants of "Modi-Modi," the diaspora extended a cheerful welcome to PM Modi, who has arrived in Moscow to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)