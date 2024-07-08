PM Modi gets rousing welcome at Moscow, greeted with 'Rangilo Maro Dholna' performance | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Special "Rangilo Maro Dholna" performance for PM Modi as he reaches Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit to Russia on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi was received by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov. As he moved out of the airport, he was greeted by the Indian as well as the Russian community with cultural dances. In one of the videos, a group of girls were seen performing a Rajasthani song- "Rangilo Maro Dholna".

Indian community's energy reaches zenith as PM Modi reaches Moscow

Young members of the Indian diaspora in Moscow also raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and cheered for PM Narendra Modi as he arrived at the hotel. Another student Anshika Singh, who has been living there for 11 years, said, "I am very honoured and excited to meet the Prime Minister." Sidhu, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has been living for 17 years, and said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and I am very grateful to the embassy of India for giving us the opportunity to meet PM Modi." Abir Imtiaz, who has been living in Moscow for 11 years asserted that he is feeling very proud.

"I am feeling very honoured that our PM is coming to Moscow and we have the chance to meet him." Deepali Choudhary, hailing Bihar's Muzzafarpur said she has brought painting for PM Modi. "I wish him a warm welcome to Moscow and I hope he enjoys his time in Russia." Speaking with ANI, Ananya Rai, hailing from UP, said she has been living in Russia for 10 years. She said, "I am really excited to meet PM Modi. This is the first opportunity that I have gotten from the Embassy as well as the school to meet the Prime Minister."

Full schedule of PM Modi's Russia visit

According to the special briefing of MEA held on July 5, Kwatra said that the Prime Minister would land in Moscow late afternoon and receive a grand ceremonial welcome at the Vanukovo airport. Later, he will travel to his hotel, with tight security in place.

Later in the evening, President Putin will host a private dinner for the Prime Minister at the Dacha (a Russian summer home)-- a special gesture that the Russian boss extended only to a few global leaders.

The next day, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian living community which includes business and student communities at a hotel. As part of programming elements, PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Kremlin. And thereafter, he will visit the Rosatom Pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow, according to the schedule presented by Kwatra.

Subsequently, the two leaders will hold a closed-door meeting which was described as "a restricted-level talk" by the MEA."These engagements will be followed by a restricted-level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks led by the Honourable Prime Minister and the Russian President. Honourable Prime Minister will depart Moscow for Vienna in the afternoon of 9th July," said Kwatra.

Also Read: PM Modi reaches Russia, receives red carpet welcome at airport, dinner with Putin next | WATCH LIVE