Does Russia want nuclear war? Lavrov clears Moscow's position after Putin renews nuke doctrine | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Rio de Janeiro: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday attacks on Russia's Bryansk region by Ukraine with US missiles were a clear signal that the West wanted to escalate the conflict. "Without the Americans, it is impossible to use these high-tech missiles, as Putin has repeatedly said," Lavrov said. Lavrov said he hoped Moscow's new nuclear doctrine, in which President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike, would be attentively read. Further, he clarified Russia does not want to escalate nuclear war. Russia will do everything possible to prevent the breakout of nuclear war, Lavrov said. Lavrov told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that nuclear weapons would act as a deterrent to nuclear war.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.