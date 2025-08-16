Russia 'killing' people on day of negotiations: Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin summit Ukraine war: In a video message on 'X', Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has not given any indication that it is preparing to end the war in Ukraine that broke out in February 2022.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that the Russian military has continued its attack on Ukraine and is 'killing people' on a day when US President Donald Trump is set to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In a video message on 'X', Zelenskyy said Russia has not given any indication that it is preparing to end the war in Ukraine that broke out in February 2022, adding that Moscow has launched multiple attacks on regions such as Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, and Donetsk.

"On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes. Recently, weʼve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war," he said. "Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength."

'Russia must end the war'

Zelenskyy said his country would keep coordinating with its European partners and is preparing for the upcoming discussions. However, he stressed that Russia must end the war that "it itself started and has been dragging out for years".

Apart from 'lasting peace', he said that Ukraine needs security guarantees as everyone is already aware about the key objectives. "The killings must stop. A meeting of leaders is needed – at the very least, Ukraine, America, and the Russian side – and it is precisely in such a format that effective decisions are possible," Zelenskyy said.

Trump-Putin meeting begins

Meanwhile, the summit between Trump and Putin began on Friday in Alaska. Ahead of the meeting, the two leaders were seen shaking hands with each other following their arrival in in Anchorage.

Besides Trump and Putin, the summit is also being attended by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other officials.