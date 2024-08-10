Russia expresses condolences for Indian nationals killed in Ukraine war, promises compensation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

New Delhi: The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, India, has expressed condolences for Indian nationals employed in the Russian Armed Forces killed during the Ukraine war, and promised that all contractual obligations and compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure. This came after reports emerged of a 22-year-old man from Haryana, who was killed after being sent to the frontlines against Ukraine.

In a press statement, the Russian embassy wrote that it has received numerous requests from the media to comment on the issue of Indians serving in the Russian Army after "unfortunate instances" of casualties in Ukraine. "The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased," it said in the release.

"The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure," it added. The embassy also said that it has stopped the admission of citizens from several foreign countries, including India, in its Army.

"The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia," it added. This statement came after Russia agreed to India's demand to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals working in the Russian military after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indian nationals killed in Ukraine

Last month, the Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Ravi Moun, who hailed from Matour village in Haryana's Kaithal district, his brother Ajay Moun said. Ravi Moun went to Russia on January 13 after being "hired" for a transportation job but was inducted into the military, his brother claimed.

Ajay Moun wrote to the embassy on July 21 for information on his brother's whereabouts. "The embassy told us that he has died," he said. The family said the embassy also asked them to send a DNA test report for identification of the body. Ajay also alleged that the Russian Army asked his brother to go to the frontline to fight against Ukrainian forces or face 10 years in jail.

He also requested PM Modi's help in bringing his brother's mortal remains back to India. "We do not have enough money to bring back his body," he told reporters. The family sold off a one-acre land and spent Rs 11.50 lakh to send him to Russia, he said.

On June 11, India said two Indian nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, had recently been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which took the number of such deaths to four. Following the deaths of two Indians, the Ministry of External Affairs demanded a "verified stop" to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

Indians duped in joining Russian Army

In March this year, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops. In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" in the Donetsk region.

The Indian government acknowledged that some youths from Telangana, Karnataka and other districts were duped into the Russian Army. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said several Indians have been pressed into services with the Russian Army. "Whatever the circumstances are, to us it is unacceptable that Indian citizens find themselves in the army of another country in a warzone," he said.

After PM Modi raised the issue with Putin, Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said Moscow never wanted the Indians to be part of its Army and their number is insignificant in the context of the conflict. "Let us be very clear, we have never wanted Indians to be part of the Russian Army. You would never see any announcement by Russian authorities on this," he said.

