Russia destroys strategic bridge in Dnepropetrovsk, deals major blow to Ukraine's military supply lines The strike disrupts Kyiv’s logistics, hampers reinforcements to the eastern front, and threatens nearby civilians. Moscow called it a military success, while Kyiv sought NATO support.

New Delhi:

Russian forces have intensified attacks and sieges across Ukraine over the past week, targeting key military and logistical points. In a major escalation, Russia launched a precise airstrike on a strategic bridge in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region, destroying it completely. The bridge, a crucial supply route for Ukrainian forces, carried weapons, military equipment, and personnel, making its loss a significant setback for Kyiv.

Key supply line destroyed

The Russian Air Force targeted the bridge with pinpoint accuracy, reducing it to rubble. Ukrainian forces had relied on this route to transport essential military supplies and reinforcements, particularly to the eastern front. The Russian Defence Ministry described the attack as a “targeted strike on a military objective” intended to disrupt Ukraine’s logistics chain. Local officials, however, warned that the destruction poses additional risks to nearby villages and civilians.

A strategic blow for Kyiv

For the Ukrainian military, the bridge was considered a lifeline. Its destruction severely hampers logistical support and may enable Russian troops to push deeper into Ukrainian territory. Sergei Lysenko, governor of the Dnepropetrovsk region, posted on social media: “This attack not only affects our supply lines but also puts innocent lives at risk. We appeal to the international community for immediate support.” Analysts suggest that the strike marks a turning point in the war, now entering its 1,000th day.

Dnepropetrovsk: Close to Donbas

Located near the conflict-ridden Donbas region, Dnepropetrovsk has long been a target of Russian attacks. Recent missile and drone strikes on October 25 killed two civilians, and further air raids were reported in Pokrovsk on October 30. According to United Nations reports, Russia has faced allegations of war crimes for attacks on civilian areas, complicating the situation further. A senior Ukrainian officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the bridge’s destruction will significantly hinder the mobility of Ukrainian forces attempting to halt Russian advances in the east.

Russia hails 'Success,' Kyiv seeks aid

Moscow hailed the operation as a major success, while Kyiv has requested additional weapons and support from NATO allies. Analysts believe the strike is part of Russia’s strategy to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines ahead of winter. The attack has drawn rapid international reactions, with the U.S. condemning the strike and the European Union considering further sanctions.

Zelensky: 'We will not yield'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasised resilience, stating, “We will not yield. Every loss makes us stronger.” The attack has also affected global energy markets, as disruptions in the region could strain European supply chains. Experts warn that Ukraine must develop alternative routes to maintain military operations, though Russian air superiority remains a significant challenge.

The conflict continues with no immediate prospect of peace, as both sides brace for intensified confrontations in the months ahead.