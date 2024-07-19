Russia convicts US journalist of espionage in 'politically motivated' trial, sentences him to 16 years

Follow us on Image Source : AP Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on espionage charges.

Moscow: In a major development, a Russian court on Friday convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges in a trial rejected by the United States as a 'sham' and 'politically motivated'. Gershkovich, 32, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a secretive and rapid trial, while he denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Russian prosecutors have accused Gershkovich of collecting classified information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. He became the first US journalist arrested in Russia in 2023 on espionage charges since the Cold War.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow...