Russia convicts US journalist of espionage in 'politically motivated' trial, sentences him to 16 years

Gershkovich, 32, was detained in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying for the US. He is the first US journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2024 18:03 IST
Russia convicts US journalist of espionage
Image Source : AP Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on espionage charges.

Moscow: In a major development, a Russian court on Friday convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges in a trial rejected by the United States as a 'sham' and 'politically motivated'. Gershkovich, 32, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a secretive and rapid trial, while he denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Russian prosecutors have accused Gershkovich of collecting classified information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. He became the first US journalist arrested in Russia in 2023 on espionage charges since the Cold War.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow...

