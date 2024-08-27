Russia claims to destroy NATO weapon systems Abrams and HIMARS during Ukraine's Kursk incursion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tanks destroyed by Russia in the embattled Kursk region.

Russia-Ukraine War: As Russia fights to counter Ukraine's unprecedented incursion in the Kursk region, Moscow said it has destroyed a series of NATO weapon systems used in the attacks, such as the Abrams tank, HIMARS rocket artillery system and the Canadian armoured vehicle Stryker. Russian troops have struggled to counter Ukraine's unprecedented incursion, drawing threats of a "worthy response" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has long asserted that US and NATO weapons were involved in Ukraine's Aug 6 cross-border attack, even though Washington says it was not informed about Kyiv's plans. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has even threatened a World War III, saying that the West was playing with fire by considering allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western missiles.

The Russian Embassy of India provided details about the various weapon systems operated by the West that were destroyed in Kursk. It accused Ukraine of using "crack troops", "foreign mercenaries" and an array of NATO equipment. Kyiv has confirmed using US HIMARS missiles to take out bridges in Kursk.

List of weapon systems destroyed by Russia

Challenger 2: The Russian embassy claimed that Britain's main battle tank has lost its status as the only modern tank never to have been destroyed by enemy fire when London started sending them to Ukraine last year, as a Russian munition destroyed a Challenger 2 in the Kursk region in mid-August. Abrams: Russia claimed to have destroyed Washington's Abrams tank last week. At least 20 of the 31 Abrams supplied to Kyiv have now been destroyed, said Russia. HIMARS rocket artillery: At least three of these shoot-and-scoot rocket artillery systems have been destroyed in the Kursk assault, claims Russia. Stryker: Russia further claimed about a dozen of these Canadian APC-IFV hybrid tanks have been destroyed by Russian air power, Lancet drones, and Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in the Kursk region, with two more captured. Marder: At least three German infantry fighting vehicles, also known as “Schutzenpanzers”, have been knocked out by Russian forces in the Kursk region. Bradley: Eight American Bradley fighting vehicles were destroyed in the course of 24 hours on August 12 during a breakthrough attempt. Five or more were knocked out in fighting elsewhere. Humvee: These ubiquitous US-made vehicles have been spotted in MoD and media reports on destroyed enemy equipment, with knocked-out vehicles seen in an array of modifications, from machinegun turret-equipped variants to support vehicles. M113 APC: At least one M113 has been hit by Russia’s deadly new EW-resistant Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod wired FPV drone.

Ukraine makes further inroads in Kursk

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Army Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi said his troops have taken control of nearly 1,200 square km of the Kursk region and captured 594 prisoners. This came as Ukraine endured a second consecutive barrage of nighttime air and missile attacks from Russia, which killed five and injured 16.

Several Russian military bloggers said Moscow's attacks were an "act of retaliation" for Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russia's western Kursk region - the first such action since World War II. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack included 81 drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. The Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine has suffered heavy casualties in Kursk — some 6,600 troops either killed or injured and at least 70 tanks have been destroyed.

