Rishi Sunak, former British PM, attends Jaipur Literature Festival with father-in-law Narayan Murthy | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishi Sunak

Former British PM Rishi Sunak on Friday arrived in Jaipur to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival which began on Thursday. The Literature Festival, which is a five-day event, will end on February 3. Sunak attended the event with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy, the Infosys founder. The current event is the 18th edition of the renowned literature festival, and it is being held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party lost the election last year, ending his term as the prime minister. He is currently a member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.

Notably, Sunak has taken on new academic roles at the University of Oxford in the UK and the University of Stanford in the US – both alma maters of the Conservative Party member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in northern England.