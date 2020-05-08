World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 observed amid COVID-19 lockdown | Iconic Pictures
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 is being observed worldwide as the people face one of the biggest challenges ever in face of coronavirus pandemic. As on Friday, close to 4 million people across the world have been infected with the virus while over 250,000 have lost their lives.
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide which was founded to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The movement consists of several distinct organizations that are legally independent of each other but are united within the movement through common basic principles, objectives, symbols, statutes and governing organisations.
Here are some iconic Red Cross photos that have lived through the time