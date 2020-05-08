World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 observed amid COVID-19 lockdown | Iconic Pictures

Image Source : AP Red Cross and Red Crescent Day observed amid COVID-19 lockdown | Iconic Pictures

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 is being observed worldwide as the people face one of the biggest challenges ever in face of coronavirus pandemic. As on Friday, close to 4 million people across the world have been infected with the virus while over 250,000 have lost their lives.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide which was founded to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The movement consists of several distinct organizations that are legally independent of each other but are united within the movement through common basic principles, objectives, symbols, statutes and governing organisations.

Here are some iconic Red Cross photos that have lived through the time

Image Source : AP In this 1918 photo made available by the Library of Congress, volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tend to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged.

Image Source : AP This Library of Congress photo shows a demonstration at the Red Cross Emergency Ambulance Station in Washington, D.C., during the influenza pandemic of 1918. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged.

Image Source : AP American Red Cross volunteers disinfect a registration table during a Red Cross and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team blood drive at Chase Field Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Phoenix. According to the Red Cross, as of April 5, nearly 14,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 400,000 fewer blood donations.

Image Source : AP People wait their turn to donate blood during an American Red Cross and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team blood drive at Chase Field Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Phoenix. According to the Red Cross, as of April 5, nearly 14,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 400,000 fewer blood donations.

Image Source : AP A Red Cross worker checks people's temperatures during the measures against the new coronavirus at the main entrance of a lower court complex buildings in Athens on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Lower courts and the state property registry reopened Tuesday, beginning an easing on lockdown measures due the COVID-19 in Greece, where infection rates have remained relatively low. A broader and staggered easing program will start on May 4.

Image Source : AP A child with his mother from Makoko Slum, carries their food parcel distributed by the Nigerian Red Cross, provided for those under coronavirus related movement restrictions, in Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Image Source : AP Volunteers of the Red Cross wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus drive in an empty street in Paris, Sunday, April 26, 2020. France continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 11 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Source : AP The American Red Cross is collecting donations and also urging people to donate blood.

