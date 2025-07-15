Culture beyond borders: Pakistani drama group brings Ramayana to life on Karachi stage Ramayana in Karachi: Drama group "Mauj", staging the "Ramayana" at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, has won appreciation for their efforts.

Karachi:

A Karachi-based theatre group has garnered widespread attention and acclaim by staging the Hindu epic Ramayana in Pakistan, blending cultural tradition with modern technology. Performed by the theatre group Mauj at the Karachi Arts Council, the production creatively uses artificial intelligence to enhance the storytelling experience and bring the Indian epic to life.

The group is making waves by staging an adaptation of the Ramayana, a powerful legend of good versus evil deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province. The group has been lauded for their efforts to bring the epic to life by using AI enhancements.

See photos from the play

The official Instagram page of School Of Visual & Performing Arts shared the photos from the play. "Highlights of the theatre play Ramayana, presented by @mauj.collective in collaboration with SOVAPA, directed by @yogeshwar.karera The play will run till 13th July 2025, 8 PM at @acpkhiofficial," read the caption.

Pakistani society is more tolerant: Director

Director Yoheshwar Karera expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelming response to the play, emphasising that it serves as a reflection of Pakistan's evolving and tolerant society. Karera said he never felt that staging the "Ramayana" would lead to people disliking him or facing any threats.

"To me, bringing the Ramayana to life on stage is a visual treat and shows the Pakistani society is more tolerant than it is often given credit for," he said.



Karera said the drama had been well received, with many critics appreciating the efforts put into the production and the actors' performance.

Art and film critic Omair Alavi said he was impressed by the sincerity in the storytelling, and the dynamic lighting, live music, colourful costumes, and evocative designs all added to the grandeur of the show. "The narrative is top class as the Ramayana is a story that resonates with millions around the world."

Producer Rana Kazmi, who plays the part of Sita, said she was intrigued by the idea of bringing the ancient tale as a living, breathing experience for audiences.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Trump threatens 'very severe tariffs' on Russia if war with Ukraine doesn't end within 50 days

Also Read: Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, briefs on India-China bilateral ties