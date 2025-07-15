Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, briefs on India-China bilateral ties During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chinese President Xi.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, accompanied by fellow Foreign Ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Speaking on the meeting Jaishankar said that he briefed Xi Jinping on developments in the Indian-China bilateral ties.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chinese President Xi. He also apprised the Chinese leader of recent developments in the bilateral relationship between India and China, and emphasised the value India places on the guidance of the two countries' top leadership in shaping the course of their ties.

“Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

'New starting point of India-China ties'

The meeting with Chinese President Xi comes a day after Jaishankar held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing. Acccording to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, both leaders stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation.

During the discussion, Vice President Han noted that the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan last October was a success, marking “a new starting point” in China-India relations.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in China on Monday for a two-day visit to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave. This marks his first visit to the country since the sharp deterioration in bilateral relations following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.