Rajnath Singh meets Russian President Putin in Moscow, discusses bilateral defence cooperation | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kremlin.

Rajnath Singh Russia visit: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday (December 10) on the sidelines of the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). The Union Minister conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Putin.

Watch video here:

According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation. Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh said, "Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean." "India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in the future," he added.

Rajnath Singh meets Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister had a very productive India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC M&MTC) meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow.

"Had a very productive IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Singh said in an X post.

Rajnath Singh attends Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil

Singh attended the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil at Russia's Kaliningrad. "Delighted to attend the Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad (Russia). The ship is a proud testament to India’s growing maritime strength and a significant milestone in long-standing bilateral relations with Russia," he said in an X post.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigates of the Project 1135.6, of which six are already in service - three Talwar class ships, built at Baltisky shipyard, St Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at Yantar shipyard, Kaliningrad, according to Ministry of Defence's earlier press release.

INS Tushil, the seventh in the series, is the first of the two upgraded additional follow-on ships the contract for which was signed in Oct 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, Indian Navy and the Government of India, as per the release.

Also Read: Syria rebels name Mohammed Al-Bashir head of transitional government: Report

Also Read: Travelling to Dubai may be difficult now with changed VISA rules for Indians | DETAILS