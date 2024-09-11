'PM Modi has not handled China situation well': Rahul Gandhi in US, says 'won't accept Pakistan...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club, in Washington DC, United States.

Washington: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi once again launched a tirade of accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his US visit, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not properly handling India's border situation with China. However, Rahul Gandhi indicated that Congress is in alignment with the Modi government on major policy issues.

Gandhi, 54, was addressing an interaction with media at the National Press Club in Washington DC, when he claimed that Chinese troops had taken control over Indian territory in Ladakh the size of Delhi. "We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh, and I think that's a disaster. The media doesn't like to write about it. How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square km of its territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying he's handled that well? So, I don't think Mr Modi has handled China well at all," he said.

His remarks were in reference to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020. Over 50,000 Indian soldiers have been stationed since 2020 at forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with advanced weapons to prevent any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally on the LAC.

Rahul Gandhi on India-Pakistan relations

On being asked about India's relations with Pakistan, the Rae Bareli MP said, "Pakistan's instigation of terrorism in our country is holding the two countries back. We are not going to accept Pakistan carrying out terror acts in our country. We're just not going to accept it. And until they keep doing that, there's going to be problems between us."

He said “No” when asked if the Kashmir issue is holding the two South Asian nations away from a dialogue. Gandhi's remarks were in tandem with the BJP government's official position related to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi on India-US relations

Responding to a question on the India-US relationship, Gandhi noted that it has bipartisan support in both countries. "I don't see a big diversion. I don't see Modi is diverting very much from our approach with the US. I don't see ourselves changing direction very much from what he's doing. So, I see continuity there," he said.

"I think you're (US) a very powerful democracy. You believe in certain ideas on freedom on democratic participation, and I think that's important for the world. I don't like a world where democracy were to disappear, were to weaken. So I think there you have a very important role to play," he added, asserting on the idea of the US and India placing a production vision in a democratic and free society to counter China's 'non-democratic' vision of production.

"We don't want to do it like the Chinese are doing it. We don't want to do it in an environment which is non-democratic, which is not liberal. So the real question for the 21st century, the Chinese have placed a production vision on the table. It's a non-democratic production vision. Can the United States and India answer that by placing a vision for production in a democratic free society? And I think that's where a lot of answers lie," he said.

Ideological war between I.N.D.I.A. bloc and RSS-BJP

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about his new role and responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition, and said there is an ideological war taking place between the I.N.D.I.A bloc and the BJP-RSS. He also emphasised that the opposition wants to 'defend' India's institutions and provide a broader vision for the country.

"There's an ideological war taking place in India between the Congress and our partners and the BJP and the RSS... We believe in a plural vision, a vision where everybody has a right to thrive... an India where you're not persecuted because of what religion you believe in or what community you come from or which language you speak... [We want to] defend India's institutions, defend the weaker sections in India, defend the lower caste, tribals, minorities, poor people," he said.

Democracy weakened in 10 years, is now fighting back: Gandhi

The LoP also alleged that democracy in India for the last 10 years has been weakened in the last ten years and is now fighting back. "I can say to you that Indian democracy for the last ten years was broken. But it's on an upward trend. It's fighting back but it was broken. I have seen the government of Maharashtra just being taken away from us. I've seen it with my own eyes. I've watched it, as our legislators have been bought in and hooked off and suddenly became BJP legislators," he said.

"So Indian democracy has been under attack, has been very badly weakened and now it's fighting back and I'm confident that it will fight back..," he added. Gandhi continued with his attacks against Prime Minister Modi. Here's a prime minister of a modern country in the 21st century telling people that I speak to God. I'm different than everybody else. You are biological people. I'm a non-biological person. I have a direct link to God. And that for us was a game over," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)