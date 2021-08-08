Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
Two policemen killed in blast near Unity Chowk in Quetta

At least two policemen have been killed while 6 others are injured in a blast near Unity Chowk area of Quetta, ANI quoted media reports as saying.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2021 21:43 IST
Pakistan Quetta blast
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Two killed in Quetta blast. (Representational image)

At least two policemen have been killed while 13 others are injured in a blast near Unity Chowk area of Quetta, ANI quoted media reports as saying. More to follow.

 

