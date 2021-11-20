Queen Elizabeth's purple hands in viral pics spark concerns. Here is what doctors say

Follow us on Image Source : @THEROYALFAMILY The Queen and General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle

UK's Queen Elizabeth has returned back to the office after being advised bed rest for a month due to a spinal injury. She hosted the Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on Friday, which caught the attention of the netizens. In the picture of her majesty and General Carter, the two had unusually purple hands. Soon after, the pictures of the 95-year-old monarch’s hands have gone viral online.

To answer questions and concerns raised by the netizens, Dr. Jay Verma of the Shakespeare Medical Centre was quoted by Metro.uk explaining the reason behind the hands. He said that it could be ‘Raynaud’s phenomenon or just really be cold hands. Verma said that the purple shade is usually due to deoxygenated blood.

"The purple hands can be caused by lack of circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruising, a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin," he added further.

However, Twitter was flooded with concerned messages and comments regarding the queen's health.

Here are some of the reactions:

