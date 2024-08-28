Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Qatar authorities return 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib to India confiscated from Indian national

Two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were seized by Qatari authorities from individuals allegedly operating religious establishments without the local government's approval. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said the matter was being pursued with urgency for an early resolution.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2024 16:03 IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said Qatari authorities had handed over two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib to the Indian embassy in Doha, which were confiscated from an Indian national in connection with running an illegal religious establishment. India had earlier assured that the matter was being pursued with urgency for an early resolution.

It is pertinent to note that the incident involved the confiscation of two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib by Qatari authorities from individuals allegedly operating religious establishments without the local government's approval. While the MEA on August 23 confirmed that one 'saroop' of the holy book has been returned, it assured that the other 'saroop' is being kept with respect.

"Qatar authorities have today handed over to our Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two Saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. We thank the Government of Qatar for the same," said the MEA on Wednesday (August 28).

This is a developing story. More to follow.

