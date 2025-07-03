Putin rushes out of conclave to attend Trump's phone call: 'He could get offended' | VIDEO In his sixth phone conversation with Trump since he assumed the presidency, Putin congratulated him on the eve of the US Independence Day and said that Russia also had a role in the US war of independence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday made a quick exit from the plenary session of the 'Strong Ideas for a New Time' forum to attend a scheduled phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The forum, organised by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, was aimed at promoting innovative projects and strategic discussions for Russia's future.

Audience informed before swift departure

Putin, known for his composed demeanour, interrupted the session to inform the audience about the urgency of the call. Apologising to both the host and attendees, he candidly said, "Please, don’t be angry. I understand that we could talk more, but it's so awkward to make Trump wait, he could get offended."

Notably, this marked the sixth publicly known discussion between the two world leaders since Trump assumed office again this year in January. The timing of the conversation was particularly significant, unfolding as the US struggles to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine and broader tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East.

Middle East discussed in detail

As per a report by RT News, the two leaders discussed Middle East affairs "in great detail," with President Putin strongly advocating for diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days, signalling an effort to keep communication lines open despite international pressure points. "Putin wished Trump SUCCESS in implementing his BBB and congratulated him on the upcoming Independence Day. The Russian leader noted that their countries are connected by deeper historical roots," RT News wrote on X.

Putin declines Ukraine truce till objectives achieved

The Kremlin also stated that President Putin made it clear to President Trump that Russia remains firm on its objectives in Ukraine. However, he also expressed Moscow's willingness to continue diplomatic negotiations to address the ongoing conflict. Briefing reporters after an hour-long phone conversation between the two presidents, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Moscow will continue to seek a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict but will not leave its root causes unaddressed. Putin declined Trump's call for the earliest possible truce to end the almost four-and-a-half-year-long war. He, however, expressed readiness to achieve a negotiated solution through political dialogue with Kiev, Ushakov said.

